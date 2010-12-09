Check Out The Boston Red Sox Lineup For Next Year

Photo: MLB Network

Last year’s Boston Red Sox were second in the American League in runs, HR, RBI, and tied for 1st in adjusted .OPS.



That was before they added close to 200 more runs and RBI in Carl Crawford and Adrian Gonzalez.

Check out a possible 2011 Opening Day lineup for the Bo Sox:

#1: 2B Dustin Pedroia

#2: OF Carl Crawford

#3: 1B Adrian Gonzalez

#4: 3B Kevin Youkilis

#5: DH David Ortiz

#6: OF J.D. Drew

#7: OF Jacoby Ellsbury

#8: SS Marco Scutaro

#9: C Jarrod Saltalamacchia

And with a surplus of outfielders on the bench, there’s still time to upgrade down near the bottom. Cliff Lee and C.C. Sabathia will have their work cut out for them.

