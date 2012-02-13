Check Out The Blistering Growth Of China's Inner Provinces

In his latest weekly note, Goldman’s Jim O’Neill pointed out a staggering fact: In just the first 6 weeks of 2012, the country has already created an economy half the size of Greece.



He also commented on China’s growth by pointing to this post at China Briefing, which has this awesome map of Chinese GDP broken down by province.

The theme is instantly obvious. While the famous coastal areas are slowing down, interior China is booming like crazy.

Photo: China Briefing

And these provinces aren’t tiny. We’re talking GDPs of over 200 billion USD in several.

Photo: China Province

This should be good grist for the China bulls: The interior of the country is really growing like crazy, and it won’t be long before they’re really throwing their weight around size-wise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.