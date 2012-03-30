Check Out The Big Paydays Zynga's Top Executives Are About To Get

Photo: Joi

Zynga priced its secondary share offering today at $12, which will let some of its investors cash out of the company.In total, the company’s insiders are offering around $515 million in additional shares.



Bing Gordon, a huge investor in Zynga, is actually not cashing out in this share offering.

We’ve assembled the full list of insiders that are cashing out in this new offering.

