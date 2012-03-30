Check Out The Big Paydays Zynga's Top Executives Are About To Get

Photo: Joi
Zynga priced its secondary share offering today at $12, which will let some of its investors cash out of the company.In total, the company’s insiders are offering around $515 million in additional shares.
Bing Gordon, a huge investor in Zynga, is actually not cashing out in this share offering.
We’ve assembled the full list of insiders that are cashing out in this new offering.
Shares selling: 322,350
Payout: $3,868,200
Shares selling: 386,865
Payout: $4,642,380
Shares selling: 314,643
Payout: $3,775,716
Shares selling: 505,267
Payout: $6,063,204
Shares selling: 1,000,000
Payout: $12,000,000
Silicon Valley Community Foundation, another public benefit organisation, is getting around $10 million.
Shares selling: 800,000
Payout: $9,600,000
Shares selling: 687,626
Payout: $8,251,512
Shares selling: 5,225,612
Payout: $62,707,344
Shares selling: 3,961,802
Payout: $47,541,624
Shares selling: 3,961,802
Payout: $47,541,624
Shares selling: 5,835,432
Payout: $70,025,184
Shares selling: 16,500,000
Payout: $198,000,000
