Check Out The Best Viral Sports Videos From The Past Week

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.It’s been a busy week for viral sports videos.

Will Ferrell stopped by a random NBA game to do the player announcements, a swimmer proposed to his girlfriend while on the gold medal podium, and there’s a new sports called Ultimate Tazer Ball that you haveto see.

Of, and there’s this guy named Jeremy Lin. You may have heard of him. He’s blown up the sports world, but other than his play he wowed us with one of the coolest custom handshakes in sports. If you haven’t seen it, you have to.

We’ve got that and all the other good stuff you may have missed, right here.

