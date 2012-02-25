Check Out The Best Gas Credit Cards On The Market

Photo: Flickr / danmachold

As numbers on gas pumps climb higher, CardHub’s survey of the best gas credit cards on the market couldn’t come at a better time. The card comparison site reviewed over 1,000 credit cards to find which cards offer the most rewards for filling up at the station.



Gas cards fall into two categories: gas-station affiliated cards and generic cards. Here, we take a look at the best of each.

Generic gas credit cards

Pentagon Federal Credit Union Platinum Cash Rewards Credit Card—5 per cent cash back on gas purchases at any station (when paying at the pump), plus 1 per cent cash back on everything else make this card a standout. There’s no annual fee, but you will need to join Pen Fed, which costs $15.

Blue Cash Everyday from AmEx—Still one of the best in breed as far as rewards cards go, Blue Cash offers 2 per cent cash back at gas stations and department stores, plus 1 per cent on everything else. This card has no annual fee and you can pocket a cool $100 just for spending $1,000 in the first three months.

TrueEarnings Card from Costco & AmEx—A favourite among experts, the “Costco card” hands you 3 per cent cash back on all gas purchases up to $3,000 (1 per cent thereafter), plus 2 per cent cash back on dining and travel, and 1 per cent on everything else. There’s no annual fee.

Station-affiliated gas cards

BP credit card—BP devotees, take heart: This card can help you nab 10 per cent rebates on BP gas, 4 per cent cash back on travel and dining and 2 per cent on everything else for the first 60 days of enrollment. After that, you’ll earn 5 per cent cash back for BP gas, 2 per cent for travel and dining, and—you guessed it—1 per cent on everything else. There’s no annual fee or sign-on bonus.

Marathon credit card—Rewards vary by how much you spend with this card. Charges of at least $1,000 earn cardholders a 25 cent rebate for each gallon of Marathon gas purchased, for example, or they can earn 15 cents for spending $500, among other perks. There’s no annual fee or initial bonus.

ExxonMobil MasterCard—Score a 15 cent rebate for each gallon of ExxonMobil gas you purchase using this card, plus up to 2 per cent back on all other purchases up to $10,000 in annual spending. Like the others, this card has no annual fee or initial bonus.

