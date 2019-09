Kevin Spacey. Stanley Tucci. Demi Moore. Paul Bettany. Jeremy Irons. And a Wall Street bank that’s just discovered a pile of worthless assets on its book that could bring the bank — and the financial system — down. We’re not going to lie; we’ve just watched the trailer for Margin Call, and we’re pretty excited.



The new trailer is below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.