Apple teamed up with Burberry to promote the iPhone 5S.

Burberry got a bunch of 5Ss to take photos of its fashion show. Its posting photos and videos to its Instagram account.

It posted the following video which shows off Apple’s new slow-motion camera feature.

This looks awesome. We can’t wait to see how people start using it.

H/T: Sammy

