Check Out The Amazing Place In China That Inspired The "Floating Mountains" In Avatar

William Wei

Avatar has raked in over $2.7 billion worldwide in the box office due to its groundbreaking technology and beautiful scenery.

What most people don’t know is that much of Pandora’s landscape was modelled after a real place – Zhangjiajie in the Hunan province of China.

The gorgeous quartz-sandstone pillars of Zhangjiajie (specifically, the 3,544 foot high “Southern Sky Column”) became the basis for the floating “Hallelujah Mountains” of Pandora.

The Zhangjiajie government then went so far as to rename the “Southern Sky Column” to “Avatar Hallelujah Mountain.” However, this proved to be a very unpopular decision and the government went on to deny ever renaming the pillar. “We only added a way to call the mountain. The previous name is not abolished,” says a Zhangjiajie tourism official via Reuters.

At any rate, the real-life scenery in Zhangjiajie is breath-taking and we have the pictures to prove it.

Well here's where James Cameron got the idea... Zhangjiajie...

Image: Business Insider

Looks the same, minus the helicopters

Image: Business Insider

Certain Pillars Are Given Names...

Image: Business Insider

Image: Business Insider

An Upward View

Image: Business Insider

Some crazy widlife, too (though not as crazy as Pandora's)

Image: Business Insider

They're Everywhere

Image: Business Insider

Millions Of Years Of Water Erosion...

Image: Business Insider

... And Landslides...

Image: Business Insider

... Shaped The Pillars Of Zhangjiajie

Image: Business Insider

Like This One That Looks Like An Old Man...

Image: Business Insider

... Which Can Be Seen Off Of Baofeng Lake

Image: Business Insider

One Of Many Waterfalls In The Area

Image: Business Insider

Don't Miss...

Pictures Of The Sinkhole Storm In Central America

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.