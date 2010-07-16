Check Out The Amazing Late Day Surge In BP And Goldman Sachs

Both BP and Goldman Sachs soared in the late minutes of trading today, with BP claiming to have closed the leak in the Gulf of Mexico and Goldman Sachs rumours, now confirmed, suggesting a settlement with the SEC.



BP dragged up related companies in the S&P 500 with it, and Goldman Sachs also soared at the day’s end.

Check out this chart showing BP (blue), Goldman Sachs (red), and the S&P 500 (green):

