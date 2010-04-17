FRAUD?: Here's The Pitchbook For Goldman's Abacus Deal

The whole brouhaha over Goldman Sachs and the SEC today stems from just one CDO deal: ABACUS 2007-AC1.



Goldman Sachs prepared a 66-page presentation on the deal back on February 26th of 2007 to show to parties involved in the deal, such as Paulson & Co., ACA Capital, and RBS.

There’s a lot of financial alchemy going on in the presentation and a boatload of technical terms, but overall, it gives you a pretty clear picture of how the deal is supposed to work.

Check out the presentation ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.