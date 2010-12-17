Check Out Photos Of The English Mansion Where Julian Assange Will Be Spending His Holidays

Photo: AP

Where in the world is Julian Assange now that he’s been released from prison?Answer: He is spending the holidays at Ellingham Hall, the 650 acre, 10 bedroom home of Vaughan Smith, a British journalist (who is wealthy by independent means, obviously) and founding member of Frontline Club.



Smith wrote for the Independent why he chose to shelter Julian Assange:

Having watched Julian Assange give himself up last week to the British justice system, I took the decision that I would do whatever else it took to ensure that he is not denied his basic rights as a result of the anger of the powerful forces he has enraged.

I resolved then… that I would never abandon Julian.

It certainly appears to be a lot nicer than the basement of a Victorian jail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.