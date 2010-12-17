Check Out Photos Of The English Mansion Where Julian Assange Will Be Spending His Holidays

Ujala Sehgal
Ellingham Hall

Photo: AP

Where in the world is Julian Assange now that he’s been released from prison?Answer: He is spending the holidays at Ellingham Hall, the 650 acre, 10 bedroom home of Vaughan Smith, a British journalist (who is wealthy by independent means, obviously) and founding member of Frontline Club.

Smith wrote for the Independent why he chose to shelter Julian Assange:

Having watched Julian Assange give himself up last week to the British justice system, I took the decision that I would do whatever else it took to ensure that he is not denied his basic rights as a result of the anger of the powerful forces he has enraged.

I resolved then… that I would never abandon Julian.

It certainly appears to be a lot nicer than the basement of a Victorian jail.

(Presumably the inside will look different when Assange is there...)

Now check out the WikiLeaks hideout...

Check Out Photos Of The Incredible Bombshelter Fortress Where The Wikileaks Archives Are Stored >
1/17 Tags: Wikileaks, Features [ Get Alerts for these topics »

Short URL Share:

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Buzz
  • Digg
  • StumbleUpon
  • Buzz
  • Reddit
  • Email
  • More about embedding posts » Embed
  • More about Alerts » Alerts
  • Newsletter

xTo embed this post, copy the code below and paste into your website or blog.

600px wide (preview)
<iframe src='http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4cf7fe2049e2ae2c42040000&amp;width=600&amp;height=430' width='600' height='430' border='0' frameborder='0'></iframe>

400px wide (preview)
<iframe src='http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4cf7fe2049e2ae2c42040000&amp;width=400&amp;height=430' width='400' height='430' border='0' frameborder='0'></iframe>

300px wide (preview)
<iframe src='http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4cf7fe2049e2ae2c42040000&amp;width=300&amp;height=430' width='300' height='430' border='0' frameborder='0'></iframe>

See Also:

7 Predictions For The Year 2011 From 1931 Visionaries

15 Examples Of Government Pork That Are Driving John McCain Crazy

The US Army's Treatment Of Alleged WikiLeaker Bradley Manning Is A Disgrace
Advertisement

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.