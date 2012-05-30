Check Out The $55,000 Car Elevator Mitt Romney Is Installing At His Beach Mansion

This Phantom Park car lift does not belong to Mitt Romney.

Photo: Courtesy of 10News

San Diego news station 10News appears to have gotten a sneak peek at the high-tech car elevator that Mitt Romney plans to install in his La Jolla, Calif., mansion. 10News reports that Romney’s “Phantom Park” elevator will cost about $55,000, including delivery and installation, and will transport cars from a groundlevel garage down to a 3,600-square-foot underground parking bay. The company that makes the contraption has made similar car elevators for Harrison Ford and Britney Spears, according to the report.



The car elevator is part of a massive expansion project that will quadruple the size of Romney’s $12 million beach home. News10 reports that the renovations are on hold until after the 2012 election.

