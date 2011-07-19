Check Out The €377,749 Car That One Heavily Indebted Spanish Community Blew Its Money On

Photo: David Villarreal Fernández on Flickr

The new administration of Castilla-La Mancha has been complaining that its debts are double what its predecessors expected.Now it might know why.



According to Spanish newspaper ABC, the region’s administration spent nearly one million euros on a fleet of 22 cars for his district. The jewel of the collection was an armoured Audi A-8, equipped with DVD screens and a mountain of extras that brought its purchase price to €377,749.

ABC reports that the car has only docked around 33,000 miles since it was acquired in 2007. According to the report, it’s been sitting in a warehouse “for a while.”

C-LM’s ex-president, PSOE member José María Barreda, has been trying to persuade the press that the new PP government has incurred about €1 million worth of debts since taking office two months ago.

The region’s deficit amounts to 4% of its annual GDP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.