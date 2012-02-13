These Guys Have Made More Than $100k For Every Hour They've Been Alive

Morgan Housel

The Economist published a neat chart earlier this week showing the net worths of the world’s richest people adjusted for age. Since Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is easily the youngest mega-billionaire on Earth, he’s the world’s richest person when adjusted for age, even though his net worth ($28 billion) is still well below older billionaires like Carlos Slim ($74 billion) and Bill Gates ($56 billion).

This got me thinking about another way to view the wealth of some of the world’s richest: the amount of wealth they have accumulated for every hour they’ve been alive. A few quick calculations revealed the astonishing numbers:

 

Name

Net Worth

 Age 

 Wealth Accumulated for Every Hour Alive on Earth 

 Mark Zuckerberg  $28.4 billion  27  $120,074  Carlos Slim  $74 billion  72  $117,326  Bill Gates  $56 billion  56  $114,155  Bernard Arnault  $41 billion  62  $75,490  Warren Buffett  $50 billion  81  $70,466  Larry Ellison  $39.5 billion  67  $67,300  Eike Batista  $30 billion  55  $62,267  Larry Page  $19.8 billion  38  $59,481  Sergey Brin  $19.8 billion  38  $59,481  Lakshmi Mittal  $31.1 billion  61  $58,200  Mukesh Ambani  $27 billion  54  $57,078  Christy Walton  $26.5 billion  57  $53,072  Vladimir Lisin  $24 billion  55  $49,813  David Thomson  $23 billion  54  $48,622  Amancio Ortega  $31 billion  75  $47,184  Alexei Mordashov  $18.5 billion  46  $45,910Sources: The EconomistForbes, author’s calculations.

For context: In 2007, before the financial crisis, the median net worth in the United States was $125,000. In terms of wealth, therefore, Mark Zuckerberg has accomplished every hour what most Americans have throughout their entire lifetimes.

These figures serve no purpose other than to amaze us. And, boy, are they amazing.

This post originally appeared at The Motley Fool.

