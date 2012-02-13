These Guys Have Made More Than $100k For Every Hour They've Been Alive

The Economist published a neat chart earlier this week showing the net worths of the world’s richest people adjusted for age. Since Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is easily the youngest mega-billionaire on Earth, he’s the world’s richest person when adjusted for age, even though his net worth ($28 billion) is still well below older billionaires like Carlos Slim ($74 billion) and Bill Gates ($56 billion).



This got me thinking about another way to view the wealth of some of the world’s richest: the amount of wealth they have accumulated for every hour they’ve been alive. A few quick calculations revealed the astonishing numbers:

Name

Net Worth

Age

Wealth Accumulated for Every Hour Alive on Earth

Mark Zuckerberg $28.4 billion 27 $120,074 Carlos Slim $74 billion 72 $117,326 Bill Gates $56 billion 56 $114,155 Bernard Arnault $41 billion 62 $75,490 Warren Buffett $50 billion 81 $70,466 Larry Ellison $39.5 billion 67 $67,300 Eike Batista $30 billion 55 $62,267 Larry Page $19.8 billion 38 $59,481 Sergey Brin $19.8 billion 38 $59,481 Lakshmi Mittal $31.1 billion 61 $58,200 Mukesh Ambani $27 billion 54 $57,078 Christy Walton $26.5 billion 57 $53,072 Vladimir Lisin $24 billion 55 $49,813 David Thomson $23 billion 54 $48,622 Amancio Ortega $31 billion 75 $47,184 Alexei Mordashov $18.5 billion 46 $45,910Sources: The Economist, Forbes, author’s calculations.

For context: In 2007, before the financial crisis, the median net worth in the United States was $125,000. In terms of wealth, therefore, Mark Zuckerberg has accomplished every hour what most Americans have throughout their entire lifetimes.

These figures serve no purpose other than to amaze us. And, boy, are they amazing.

This post originally appeared at The Motley Fool.

The ‘Time Is Money’ Mindset Is Making You Miserable >

This story was originally published by The Motley Fool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.