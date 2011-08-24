Check Out The $12 Million Beach Mansion Mitt Romney Is Tearing Down

Located along the sandy coastline of La Jolla, Calif., Mitt Romney’s $12 million beach house looks like an ideal vacation getaway.



The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home, constructed in 1936, was one of the first houses built in La Jolla’s tony Barber neighbourhood. In addition to its expansive oceanfront, the secluded spot also has a private deck with a lap pool and spa.

But the 3,000-square-foot Spanish-style mansion is not quite expansive enough for the 2012 presidential hopeful and his brood. Romney plans to knock down the house and replace it with another one quadruple the size.

The new two-story, 11,000-square-foot should be able to accommodate all of the Romneys, including their five married sons and 16 grandchildren. And presumably the Secret Service, if everything goes as Romney plans.

