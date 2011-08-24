Check Out The $12 Million Beach Mansion Mitt Romney Is Tearing Down

Grace Wyler
mitt romney beach mansion

Located along the sandy coastline of La Jolla, Calif., Mitt Romney’s $12 million beach house looks like an ideal vacation getaway.

The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home, constructed in 1936, was one of the first houses built in La Jolla’s tony Barber neighbourhood. In addition to its expansive oceanfront, the secluded spot also has a private deck with a lap pool and spa.

But the 3,000-square-foot Spanish-style mansion is not quite expansive enough for the 2012 presidential hopeful and his brood. Romney plans to knock down the house and replace it with another one quadruple the size.

The new two-story, 11,000-square-foot should be able to accommodate all of the Romneys, including their five married sons and 16 grandchildren. And presumably the Secret Service, if everything goes as Romney plans.

Romney's house has a prime beachfront location — it's one of only about 35 in La Jolla.

With this giant piece of beachfront property, the Romneys have more than enough room to expand.

The ocean-facing living room is big and airy — not big enough for the Romneys though.

The classic California island kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops.

The formal dining room has excellent views, but clearly not enough chairs for all 28 Romneys.

The private beach-and-poolside deck wouldn't be a bad place to spend the day.

The master bedroom has built-in shelves and direct access to the deck.

The master bathroom leads out onto the private garden...

And this secluded lap pool.

You can see why the Romneys are keeping the original pool and spa.

