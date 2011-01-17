GOLDEN GLOBES 2011: Here Are The 10 Best Picture Nominations

The 2011 awards season begins in earnest with tonight’s Golden Globe awards.



Check out all the nominations below.

As the younger, erratic sibling of the Oscars, the Golden Globes has a habit of dishing up some surprises.

We made some predictions anyway:

In the (slightly more prestigious) Best Drama category, The King’s Speech leads in Golden Globe nominations, with seven nominations in total.

But while The King’s Speech may be exactly the sort of classically good film-making that the Globes loves to love, we still think that the hipper, edgier The Social Network will take home the big prize (it’s an Oscar favourite, too).

As for Best Musical / Comedy, the category is seriously weak this year (the Christina Aguilera musical Burlesque is nominated, depressingly.)

While this category is sometimes a crapshoot (last year The Hangover was the surprise, though deserved, win), this year the choice is obvious: The Kids Are All Right is just about the only critically acclaimed movie of the five in its category. It’s the only one likely to get an Oscar nod too, so our bet is that it will win the Globe.

Check if we’re right when the Globes are broadcast tonight on NBC.

