Check Out The 10 Craziest Baseball Fans Ever

Flickr Steve Rhodes



This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report. The MLB Fan Cave generated plenty of buzz in 2011, so the league brought it back for 2012. They may have bitten off more than they can chew.

The volume and vociferousness of this year’s entries have been huge, and though the weeding-out process is already well underway, there are some real kooks still in contention. At the head of that class is Benjamin Christensen, who got his sides tattooed from ribs to hips to incorporate a logo or mascot from all 30 teams.

Read the whole story at Bleacher Report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.