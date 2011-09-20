The Best Credit Cards For Saving Money At The Pump

Having the right gas card can do wonders for road warriors’ wallets, but with hundreds of cards choose from, which one is right for you?
Tim Chen, CEO of the credit card review site NerdWallet, says to consider “gas rewards caps, limitations on where you can fill up and what kind of gas you use, and spending thresholds” that will put a damper on rewards after you charge a certain amount.
Also pay attention to the stations in your area, Chen said by phone. “If they’re really expensive, [the gas card] doesn’t help.”
Based on NerdWallet rankings and data from Creditcardwatcher.com, we put together a list of our favourite gas cards, in no particular order, to help you save more at the pump.
Perks: 2% on the first $250 spent on gas, 1% everywhere else
Stats: No annual fee; 0% intro purchase APR for the first 15 months, 0% balance transfer, 11.99%-19.99% APR
Note: Students can apply for Discover's Student Gas Card
Best for: Occassional gas guzzlers
Perks: 5% cash back at the pump, 1% on everything else
Stats: No annual fee and an attractive 13.99% APR
Best for: Gas shoppers with pristine credit
Perks: 3% rebates at Gulf stations, 1% rebates everywhere else
Stats: No annual fee, APR varies
Best for: Frequent Gulf shoppers
Perks: 5% back if you pump at BP stations only, 2% back on dining and travel, and 1% on everything else. You can also redeem the card in $25 increments via personal check each time you collect 2,500 points. Added bonus: For the first 60 days, members double their rebates.
Stats: No annual fee, 15.24% minimum APR
Best for: Frequent BP shoppers
Perks: AAA members in NorCal, Nevada or Utah get 5% cash back rewards for the first $500 spent each month, plus 2% on AAA expenses, and 1% elsewhere, according to NerdWallet.
Stats: No annual fee; 13.24% minimum APR
Note: Members outside NorCal, Nevada or Utah are issued a different card and only get 1% cash back rewards.
Best for: AAA members in NorCal, Nevada, or Utah
Perks: Where most gas cards restrict rewards on warehouse purchases, this card lets you earn them right at the store. Cardholders get 3% cash back on gasoline (including Costco's), 2% cash back at restaurants, and 1% cash back elsewhere.
Stats: No annual fee, 15.24% minimum APR
Best for: Suburbanites, Costco regulars
Perks: 5% cash back on gas purchases. Through Sept. 30, balance transfers offer a promotional 4.99% APR for 24 months, waiving all fees.
Stats: No annual fee or restrictions, 13.99% minimum APR
Note: We recommend PenFed's Platinum Cash Rewards for Students.
Best for: Commuters, suburbanites, serious road warriors
Perks: Unlimited rewards including 3% rewards on gas, 6% rewards on groceries, and 1% on everything else.
Stats: $75 annual fee, starting APR of 0% for the first year, which reverts to 17.24%, 20.24%, or 22.24%
Best for: Suburbanites who spend on 'gas, groceries, and clothes,' says Chen.
