Check Out Some Of The Best Twitter Reactions To The 2013 Federal #Budget

As with any significant political announcement, Wayne Swan’s sixth Federal Budget divided opinions, and sparked commentary both valid and plain silly.

Here’s our favourite calls so far:

Two weeks to concieve and still get the full baby bonus, people. Get rooting! #budget #auspol — National Calamity Hardware Jane (@Hincerooney) May 14, 2013





If you are a mentally ill soon to be pregnant small business owner with a chronic illness this budget is terrible for you #auspol #pmlive — Rampant ViÖlence (@Rampantviolence) May 14, 2013





https://twitter.com/anti_pc/status/334256327973015552



Mr Swan references the "resources boom's new phase". i.e., the less-boomy bit. #budget — Annabel Crabb (@annabelcrabb) May 14, 2013





https://twitter.com/SeditionaryI/status/334259753356242945



Instead of a baby bonus, why not a bonus baby? #auspol #budget2013 — Owen (@owrangle) May 14, 2013





Wayne Swan tells David Speers he has ‘no regrets’ over anything he’s done in past six Budgets.What’s he been smoking? — Derryn Hinch (@HumanHeadline) May 14, 2013





https://twitter.com/nickyap/status/334264753885171713



No wonder @JoeHockey is struggling with grasping the #budget2013, he still can't count in billions! #auspol — Rebekah Freeman (@BerraBek) May 14, 2013





We should introduce a new tax on poorly thought out reality tv shows. #Budget2013 #Auspol — Hayden (@Haydenfreedom) May 14, 2013





Would be worried if I worked at treasury, sounds like if hockey becomes treasurer in sept he'll sack the lot of them #budget2013 #auspol — ????The Witness ???? ???? (@nickjatan) May 14, 2013





If the CFO got a budget wrong as badly as treasury, they'd loose their job. #Budget2013 — techAU (@techAU) May 14, 2013





