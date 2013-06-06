Two Students Are Taking Amazing Surf Photos On Sydney's Northern Beaches

In their time off from university two teenagers from the Sydney’s Northern Beaches in Australia have taken some great surf photographs, capturing unique angles as well as the beauty of the country’s coastline.

Lachlan Wright and Jake Anderson, both 19, are studying law and civil engineering respectively, and even though photography — for the moment anyway — is just a bit of fun, they’ve produced some great results.

“We just do it for fun, it’s just for our enjoyment,” Anderson said.

There’s some more photos on their Facebook page here, which are well worth checking out if you want a quick escape from the office.

With Jerome and the Snake Photography’s permission, we’ve put together a collection of their work.

