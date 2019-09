Have a peek at what Skype could like like once it finally lands on the iPad. The video below was posted to Skype’s official YouTube account earlier today and was removed shortly afterwards. If it’s real, then it looks great. Video calling supported over 3G and wifi? Awesome.



