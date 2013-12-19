PHOTOS: Singapore Airlines' New Sydney Airport Lounge Is A 'Home Away From Home'

Singapore Airlines (SIA) opened the first of its $100 million revamp of its SilverKris Lounge in Sydney on the weekend, revealing a home-away-from-home theme to the design.

It’s the start of an upgrade to lounges in 15 cities over the next five years, with upgrades of London, Hong Kong and Singapore scheduled in 2014.

Architectural and interior design firm ONG&ONG, is responsible for the new look, which creates a series of personal spaces amid the general business of an airport lounge. More personalised services from lounge staff are also part of the redesign.

Tan Pee Teck, SIA’s Senior VP, Product & Services said the “home” concept anchors the new look: “Each space is thoughtfully designed to create the ambiance of ‘home’ that is familiar and comforting.”

The spaces are tailored for different needs, ranging from a living room, kitchen and dining room to intimate coves for rest and relaxation.

Singapore Airlines operates 121 weekly services from Australia, an increase of nearly 20% in the last two years. It code shares with Virgin Australia and has a 19.9% stake in the company.

And here’s a peak at what the new lounge looks like, especially if you’re turning left as you enter the plane.

Welcome to Singapore Airlines' revamped SilverKris lounge The lounge foyer with its sculpture gallery Nice chairs in the first class lounge. Do they have them up the pointy end of the plane too? The first class personal spaces are like having your own individual lounge room, which they've dubbed 'productivity pods'. The first class lounge dining area. The food combines classic Singaporean dishes with modern western flavours, so you can get a burger or mee siam, the spicy rice vermicelli dish, originally from Thailand, which became a staple of the southern island state, as well as ignoring all those well-meaning travel advisers who say you shouldn't drink, because the bar is stocked with some decent wines. We do like the discretion and individuality offered to guests in the first class lounge. The first class lounge showers. Person who comes in and scrubs your back not pictured... Parts of the SilverKris business lounge feel a little regimented, but it's still nicely appointed. The living room in the business lounge. You can get away from it and other people in the private areas of the business lounge. The batik leit motif adds an Asian touch to the sleek design by ONG&ONG.

