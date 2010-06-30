Check Out Alleged Russian Spy Anna Chapman's Facebook Glamour Shots

Anna Chapman is one of 10 people across the United States accused of spying for the Russians over the past decade.



Whatever information she might have shared with the Kremlin, she most certainly had a lot to share with everyone online. Her public LinkedIn profile indicates she was a serial entrepreneur, active in the New York City startup community.

She also has a Facebook profile (pointed out to us by CNBC’s John Carney) on which she opted to share a number of glamour shots.

