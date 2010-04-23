Check Out Rana Sobhany, The World's First iPad DJ

Former Medialets marketing boss and iPhone app marketing author Rana Sobhany — who made our Silicon Alley 100 list last year — has found a new calling.



She appears to be the world’s first iPad DJ, and has been getting a lot of attention for it. Below, we’ve posted a lengthy video Robert Scoble made with Rana, which has already picked up 150,000 views on YouTube. (Here’s another interview she did with Mashable.)

Rana’s calling her iPad music creation project “Destroy the Silence,” and tells us she’ll be releasing a mixtape of electronic music next Monday. Cool stuff.



