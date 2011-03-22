Check Out Porsche's Sick New $1 Million Limited Edition Spyder: It's The Most Expensive Porsche Ever Made

Photo: Freshness Mag

Porsche has just released its most expensive model ever: the 918 Spyder hybrid sports car.It will retail for $845,000 in North America, and in Europe for $1.09 million ( 768,062 euros), according to Bloomberg. Only 918 are being made.



The first cars can be ordered from today, but buyers won’t get their new toy until November 2013.

“The Porsche plug-in hybrid is part of a wave green supercars as luxury-car makers try to make fuel efficiency palatable for their customers,” Bloomberg explained.

This 918 Spyder is a sleek, futuristic two-seater, with a 500-horsepower V8 engine and can accelerate to 62 miles an hour in 3.2 seconds; its max speed is 198 miles an hour. The car, which is based on the carmaker’s classic Carrera supercar and previous Spyder models, has a lithium-ion battery that can be recharged from a conventional power outlet in Germany.

Below, watch the awesome video that Porsche made about the car, via FreshnessMag. And underneath, there’s a link to photos of the Spyder.



