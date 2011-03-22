Check Out Porsche's Sick New $1 Million Limited Edition Spyder: It's The Most Expensive Porsche Ever Made

Katya Wachtel
porsche spyder 918

Photo: Freshness Mag

Porsche has just released its most expensive model ever: the 918 Spyder hybrid sports car.It will retail for $845,000 in North America, and in Europe for $1.09 million ( 768,062 euros), according to Bloomberg. Only 918 are being made.

Check out photos of the car >
The first cars can be ordered from today, but buyers won’t get their new toy until November 2013.

“The Porsche plug-in hybrid is part of a wave green supercars as luxury-car makers try to make fuel efficiency palatable for their customers,” Bloomberg explained.

This 918 Spyder is a sleek, futuristic two-seater, with a 500-horsepower V8 engine and can accelerate to 62 miles an hour in 3.2 seconds; its max speed is 198 miles an hour. The car, which is based on the carmaker’s classic Carrera supercar and previous Spyder models, has a lithium-ion battery that can be recharged from a conventional power outlet in Germany.

Below, watch the awesome video that Porsche made about the car, via FreshnessMag. And underneath, there’s a link to photos of the Spyder.

The new 918 Spyder Hybrid can be ordered from today, but buyers won't get it until 2013

It can accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph in under 3.2 seconds and does a lap time faster than the Porsche Carrera GT

In one of its modes, the Spyder produces less CO2 than a Toyota Prius

The roof has removable panels that can be stored in the front luggage compartment, and the car has badging unique to this specific model.

Source: The Telegraph.

The car's safety frame is reinforced with carbon fibre... It looks like a piece of sculpture!

There's a button on the steering wheel that allows you to choose out of 4 different driving modes, including one that is solely on electric power. The centre console is touch-sensitive.

Source: The Telegraph.

Source: The Telegraph

If you liked that car, you're going to love this next one...

It's Ferrari's new $359,000 four-seater and its designed to go off-road >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.