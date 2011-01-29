Check Out Pictures Of Google's Cool New Offices In London

Here’s a snapshot of Google’s New York City office. Google’s colours are everywhere — how does its complex across the pond compare?

As if one needed another affirmation of how awesome it is to work for Google.Its new London offices, a 40,000-square-foot space designed by Scott Brownrigg Interior Design, features a gym, massage room, and Asian-fusion restaurant. (And, like the offices of Twitter, Eames chairs!)



Officially decorated in a “London-Brighton” theme, this is clearly a place that embraces the comingling of work and play.

Planning a meeting? See if faux log cabin No. 3 is available. Video conferences? Always more effective when conducted in oversize dice.

Even desks are shaped like primary-coloured bumper cars and phone booths.

Submit those resumes here.

Photo: Co.Design via Curbed.com

Photo: Co.Design via Curbed.com

Photo: Co.Design via Curbed.com

This post originally appeared at Curbed.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.