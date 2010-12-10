Check Out Photos Of The Insane Student Riots Happening In London

British students are protesting today in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees.



Prince Charles and his Camilla Parker-Bowles got caught in the middle of the protest while they were travelling in the area, and their car was damaged by the protectors.

Both students and police have suffered injuries in the clash.

British students protest in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) British students try to remove barriers set up by British police officers, left, during scufles following a protest march in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police with riot shields held off angry student protesters marching to London's Parliament Square on Thursday as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, react as their car is attacked by angry protesters in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. An Associated Press photographer saw demonstrators kick the car in Regent Street, in the heart of London's shopping district. The car then sped off. Charles' office, Clarence House, confirmed that 'their royal highnesses' car was attacked by protesters on the way to their engagement at the London Palladium this evening, but their royal highnesses are unharmed.' (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, react as their car is attacked by angry protesters in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. An Associated Press photographer saw demonstrators kick the car in Regent Street, in the heart of London's shopping district. The car then sped off. Charles' office, Clarence House, confirmed that 'their royal highnesses' car was attacked by protesters on the way to their engagement at the London Palladium this evening, but their royal highnesses are unharmed.' (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Police officers move a injured colleague past a injured protestor during a protest against an increase in tuition fees on the edge of Parliament Square in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police clashed with protesters marching to London's Parliament Square as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England.(AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo) British students protest in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police with riot shields held off angry student protesters marching to London's Parliament Square on Thursday as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) British police lead away a protestor following a march in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police with riot shields held off angry student protesters marching to London's Parliament Square on Thursday as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Protesters and police officers clash during a protest against an increase in tuition fees on the edge of Parliament Square in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police clashed with protesters marching to London's Parliament Square as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England.(AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo) A police officer detain a student during a protest against an increase in tuition fees on the edge of Parliament Square in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police clashed with protesters marching to London's Parliament Square as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England.(AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo) Protesters and police officers clash during a protest against an increase in tuition fees on the edge of Parliament Square in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police clashed with protesters marching to London's Parliament Square as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England.(AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo) British students and British police officers are seen during scuffles following a protest march in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police with riot shields held off angry student protesters marching to London's Parliament Square on Thursday as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Protesters and police officers on horseback clash during a protest against an increase in tuition fees on the edge of Parliament Square in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police clashed with protesters marching to London's Parliament Square as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) A demonstrator adds to a bonfire as it burns in Parliament Square, as students demonstrate in Westminster, London, against planned tuition fee increases Thursday Dec. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Jeffers) A bonfire burns in Parliament Square, as students demonstrate in Westminster, London, against planned tuition fee increases Thursday Dec. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Jeffers) British students try to remove barriers set up by British police officers, left, during scufles following a protest march in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police with riot shields held off angry student protesters marching to London's Parliament Square on Thursday as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Demonstrators burn wooden benches in Parliament Square, as students demonstrate in Westminster, London, against planned tuition fee increases Thursday Dec. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Jeffers) British police keep guard in Westminster after scuffles broke out following a protest march in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. British police keep guard in Westminster after scuffles broke out following a protest march in central London against government plans to triple tuition fees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. Police with riot shields held off angry student protesters marching to London's Parliament Square on Thursday as lawmakers debated a controversial plan to triple university tuition fees in England.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) A fire eating protester takes part in student demonstration in Parliament Square near the Palace of Westminster about the increase in University fees in London, Thursday, Dec., 9, 2010. (AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis)

