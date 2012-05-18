New Photos From Trayvon Martin Killing Show Zimmerman Bloody And Injured

Photo: Florida State Attorney
A Florida prosecutor has released photos from the scene where Trayvon Martin’s body was found and a trove of other documents.George Zimmerman, the Florida neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed Martin, was charged last month with second-degree murder. Zimmerman has claimed he was acting in self-defence.
The photos were released without captions.
DON’T MISS: LISTEN: Cop Tells First Impression Of A Bloody, Swollen George Zimmerman >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.