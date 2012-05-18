New Photos From Trayvon Martin Killing Show Zimmerman Bloody And Injured

Abby Rogers, Erin Fuchs
george zimmerman trayvon martin crime sceneGeorge Zimmerman

Photo: Florida State Attorney

A Florida prosecutor has released photos from the scene where Trayvon Martin’s body was found and a trove of other documents.George Zimmerman, the Florida neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed Martin, was charged last month with second-degree murder. Zimmerman has claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The photos were released without captions.

 

 
Zimmerman claims Martin bashed him on the head.

Zimmerman's doctor claims he had a broken nose.

Martin reportedly bought a can of iced tea the night he died.

Shell casing found at the scene of the crime.

