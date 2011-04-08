Check Out Photos From The Final Four Viewing Party At The Palms' $25,000 Per Night Hardwood Suite

Photo: VegasChatter

Wheat Thins threw a Final Four viewing party inside the Hardwood Suite at the Palms last weekend and we were lucky enough to get a peek at the goods. We know, right – Wheat Thins equals party people!The 10,000 sq. ft. suite is a two-story Fantasy Tower room that runs for $25,000 a night. See, that’s why we’d never been allowed within several hundred yards of the place before.



The Wheat Thins party made full use of each inch in the room that can accommodate 325 people. Entering the suite we were immediately faced with a choice — the best stocked mini-bar we’ve ever seen!

Click here to see the rest of the suite →

This post originally appeared at VegasChatter.

Thirsty? Have a drink...or five. Or grab a seat in front of the three mounted flat screens for the games. Of course we took our chances on sitting and hit the bar first. They were other TVs scattered about if we bet and lost. As we staked out the best viewing angle, the corner jacuzzi caught our eye, a situation almost too much to comprehend. Behind us: basketball. In front of us: tub, beer, babe. The next room was the big, sweet suite draw as it contains the basketball half-court. No jacuzzi on the hardwood but at this party there were three more babes. And behind those pads on the wall are three pullout Murphy Beds in case the hardwood tuckers out after bouncing your balls. The walls throughout the suite are decorated with NBA stars, autographs, and scoreboards. We suggest you aim for the pads instead of the brick when going for the crazy shots in a game of drunk H.O.R.S.E Upstairs is the master bedroom but we didn't get a chance to get test the thread count as the Wheat Thins folks were using it to make production magic. The balcony overlooks the flat screens and jacuzzi below while the rest of the second floor is set up for more games. Chalk your stick on the pool table. Or break out the gaming thumbs for some PS2. After a few beers and a shoot around, a guy's likely gotta take a bathroom break. There's one and a half baths, one suiter than the other. And as we found, plenty big enough for a small basketball team but a little crowded when there are 324 of your closest friends breaking the seal at the same time. Are you ready to shell out $25K for a taste of the Hardwood? Split 325 ways that's less than $77 for the night. Of course, you'll have to shoot for a bed. But if Las Vegas isn't your taste... Check Out The Absurd Ping-Pong Paddle Hotel That's Opening In China >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.