WALKTHROUGH: Personal Capital's iPad App Is All You Need To Fine Tune Your Investments

We first introduced you to Personal Capital in January, months after the new online wealth management service started making waves online. The company, launched in September by former PayPal CEO Bill Harris, has developed a brand new iPad app that will have users’ tongues wagging.
Harris was kind enough to stop by and give us a sneak peek. Now, it’s your turn.
Log-in: Personal Capital's hooked up the app with airtight security features. You can disable access remotely from the Web if your iPad's ever lost or stolen and sign in using a 6-digit PIN or email code.
Here's the dashboard: Treat it like the central nervous system for tracking your finances. You can see your net worth, income and expenses, portfolio balances, investment allocation, and market activity all in one place.
Track your cash flow: For everyday use, 'My Cash' makes it easy to keep track of your income and spending by month, see your average and know exactly where you stand.
Asset allocation: Here's where you get a great visual of where you've divvied up your assets. Where are your investments, what's your allocation, what is your risk? Pinch, zoom, expand, drill down and see the detail for all of your holdings.
Then really dig in: With the detailed view of assets, you can see how each particular section is performing in real time. Tap again and you'll see the individual securities making up your portfolio.
Watch your investments' ups and downs: Here you'll find all your investments, including ETFs, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds. You can filter them by type.
Stock options tracker: This is handy, especially if you need daily pricing updates. The tracker shows options in public and privately held companies.
This is the real kicker: Chat face-to-face with your preselected financial advisor. You can use iMessage, FaceTime, e-mail or schedule a call from the app itself.
