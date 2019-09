The new comedy Get Him To The Greek is getting great reviews and is apparently hilarious. But even if you’re not into these Superbad-esque movies, you should still check it out.

Why? Paul Krugman makes a brief appearance in the movie. Check him out in the clip below, courtesy of New York Magazine.







