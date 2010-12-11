Check Out Parrot, The Awesome French Augmented Reality Drone

One of the guests at the tech conference LeWeb in Paris yesterday was Henri Seydoux, the founder of French company Parrot. Parrot was founded in 1994 and is publicly traded, and Seydoux is legendary in business circles as an awesome inventor. Parrot was a pioneer of speech recognition software and has made things like nifty digital photo frames and wireless speakers with famed designers like Andrée Putman and Philippe Starck.



Yesterday Seydoux showcased his latest product, the Parrot AR Drone. Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like — an augmented reality drone. It’s a relatively large flying machine that anyone can control via wifi on an iPhone or an iPad.

If that doesn’t sound awesome enough, the AR Drone includes cameras that let you peer through its eyes through your iPhone/iPad — and Parrot adds a layer of augmented reality on that, turning the Drone into a video game platform.

It’s very impressive, and very cool. Check it out:



