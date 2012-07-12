Check Out Our Editor In ESPN's Body Issue!

Our sports editor Leah Goldman tried out to be a US Open ball girl earlier this summer.
Little did she knew she’d land in ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue” as a result.
Believe it or not, the Body Issue contains content other than naked athletes. They ran a set of photos taken on the day of the tryouts, and Leah happened to be there struggling to catch a ball.
ESPN says the portraits in the Body Issue express the “vast potential of the human form.”
Indeed:
Photo: ESPN The Magazine
Perfect:
Photo: ESPN The Magazine
