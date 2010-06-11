Check Out North Korea's Racy New Anti-Capitalist Propaganda Video

North Korea’s online propaganda unit produced a video starring Park Jin-joo, an attractive university student who explains why life in Pyongyang is better than in capitalist South Korea, according to Korea Times:



The young woman dressed in a modern outfit, introduces herself as Park Jin-joo and is a student of Pyongyang Teachers’ University. She said in the video that her family had just moved to a new place, adding that the communist state gave them a bigger house. It then showed the whole family clapping their hands and singing together in great happiness.

“There are many people who do not own a house and kill themselves in a capitalistic society,” Park said in a narration during the four-minute clip. The video then showed a group of homeless people in western countries and scenes from the confrontation between the riot police and tenants protesting redevelopment in central Seoul early last year.

The video is going crazy on Korean blogs, although most people are commenting on the girl who is being called North Korea’s top beauty.

Meanwhile, South Korea is putting up propaganda loud speakers at the DMZ, which North Korea has promised to shoot down… and South Korea has promised to respond to every shot fired with three shots… and North Korea has promised to respond to any attack with all-out war.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.