Check Out North Dakota's Stunning Climb To One Of The Top 10 Richest States In The Union [CHARTS]

North Dakota now boasts the sixth-highest per-capita personal income in the Union, according to data compiled by the University of New Mexico and picked up by the New York Times’ Andrew Gelman.



The state registered an average of $51,893 for its 699,629 residents.

It’s come a long way on this list: at one point it was the 9th-poorest state in the country.

We’ve put together a chart comparing the state’s gains to Connecticut and Mississippi — the list’s perennial winner and loser, respectively — to show how little movement there usually is among these rankings.

North Dakota’s climb in past few years — fuelled almost exclusively by its shale oil boom — is unheard of for this list.

University of New MexicoThe only state that’s come close to moving around as much as North Dakota is Michigan. Here’s the same chart with that state added. It appears to move more as a bellweather for the overall economy:

University of New Mexico

You can find that stubbornly slow-but-sure improvement lots of other places…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.