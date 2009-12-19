Check Out New York's Newest Startup Hangout, Dogpatch Labs

Polaris Ventures is getting ready to open up its Dogpatch Labs New York startup joint near Union Square, as we first reported last week.

The main idea: Free desk space, coffee, snacks, and collaboration for small (2-3 person) startups for 3-6 months until they can figure out if they’re going to become a real business or if they’re going to move on to a different project.

(What does Polaris get out of it? Goodwill with startups, a bit of a brand boost, and an early peek into potential investments.) They’ll also host dinners and meetups in the space.

Who’s going to be based there? At first, eight companies:

Online dating company Good Crush started at Princeton by Josh Weinstein.

Cool iPhone music app company Sonik Architects/Sonifi, led by Silicon Alley 100 member Rana Sobhany.

Postling, a social media marketing tool for small businesses, led by ex-Etsy dudes David Lifson, Chris Maguire, and Haim Schoppik.

SEC Watch, led by Jason Zucchetto and Christopher Auer.

Real-time search engine Collecta will have bizdev guy Mike Green based there.

Scoop St., a group sales site/Groupon rival led by Dave Ambrose and Justin Tsang.

KidMango, a video site for kids led by Yahoo vet Paul Marcum.

ekoVenture, an eco-focused travel site, will have bizdev guy Dan Gruenberg based there.

Peter Flint and Jon Steinberg, the two Polaris VCs who will spend the most time there, were kind enough to give us a tour this week. We brought our camera.

No one had moved in yet, so our photo tour will be short. But it’s a beautiful space.

Click here to see a few photos >

