Check Out New York's First Cupcake Vending Machine

A 24-hour cupcake vending machine has arrived in New York.

The machine, run by Sprinkles Cupcakes, launched in New York’s Upper East Side on Tuesday, attracting a line that wrapped around several blocks despite freezing weather.

Customers can purchase up to four cupcakes at a time from the pink machine for $US4.25 each. The cupcakes are stored in little carboard boxes and re-stocked by Sprinkles employees several times a day.

Check out some photos from the launch:











