New York City's Newest Yellow Cab Is Built In The Same Factory As The H2

New York City’s newest yellow cab livery applicant was at the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission yesterday applying for a licence for its new yellow cab.



Handicap and wheelchair accessible, the car is currently driven only by private parties, but VPG Auto hopes to change that.

Built on the same assembly line as the now defunct Hummer H2, spokesmen for the company said the vehicle is safe and easily repaired. If all went well Thursday, look for new cabs on the streets of Manhattan early this winter.

Photo: Robert Johnson

Photo: Robert Johnson

Photo: Robert Johnson

Photo: Robert Johnson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.