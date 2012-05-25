Check Out NASA's Latest Incredible Photo Of Mars

A NASA Rover that senses the best light for a photograph captured this amazing scene of a martian crater.



The endeavour Crater spans about 14 miles in diameter, NASA said in a release.

The rover, called Opportunity, is now spanning a patch of windblown dust on the planet.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: NASA

