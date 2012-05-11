Samsung Now Owns A Better Streaming Music Service Than Apple

Photo: AP, Business Insider

Samsung just purchased mSpot, a cloud-based music and media service for smartphones.With the purchase, mSpot will become Samsung’s answer to Google Music, iTunes Match, and other similar services.



mSpot is very simple to set up, letting you upload songs you already own to the cloud so you can stream them to your smartphone or tablet whenever you want.

Click here to see mSpot in action >

While services like iTunes Match try to sell you music, the only time you have to give pay is if you want more storage. For $3.99/month you get 40 GB, which translates to roughly 32,000 songs, and access from 5 mobile devices.

mSpot gives you 5 GB of free storage, but only lets you access your music from one device and the web. . It is available for Windows, Mac OS X, Android, iOS and any web browser. mSpot also includes radio stations and the ability to store songs for offline listening.

In addition to mSpot’s music service, the company also has mSpot Movies, a service for viewing movie trailers, renting films and even buying them. mSpot Movies prices are pretty standard compared to most other services, usually about $3.99.

Samsung says it’ll start including mSpot on future smartphones and tablets. In the meantime, we took the service for a spin so you can get a sneak peek at what’s in store.

First head to mSpot.com and download the mSpot music uploader to your computer. These are the two plans that mSpot offers users. 40GB for $3.99/month is a ridiculously good deal. If this is your first time using mSpot go ahead an create an account. Click next to continue. Enter your email address, create a password, accept the terms of use, and click next. Now mSpot wants to upload your music. If you have songs in your iTunes library check this box and if you would like to upload music from another place on your computer, click the + icon. After you're done click next. Now that you've chosen music to upload you're almost ready to listen. Clicking 'Done' will take you to mSpot's website where you can watch your music as it uploads. The uploading now message... You can watch as your songs become available. It takes a few minutes for this process to happen, so be patient. While you're waiting you can also check the status of the songs being uploaded by clicking the mSpot icon in the menu bar. This is the mSpot iPhone app. Log in using the same information you created before. A nice feature is having internet radio at your fingertips. All the playlists from your computer show up and here. Your albums do too. Sort music by artist as well. Once you select an artist the songs available show up select one you want to listen to or shuffle them. Album art displays nicely and all the options you need are at your fingertips. So, is it any good? Overall, mSpot is a decent music service that is quick and simple. It is better than iTunes Match, not because of features, but because of freedom. There aren't the same restrictions and rules that you have to follow with Apple's service. The $3.99/month price is very cheap and if you have over 20,000 songs it is an affordable way to manage your music and access it anywhere. Google Music on the other hand will store up to 20,000 songs for free, so we're not sure if mSpot can compete with the search giant. Perhaps after Samsung has integrated the service into its mobile business they will add some features allowing them to compete. But the ability to not have to sync your computer to iTunes for music is a very nice feature for mSpot, which adds to your mobile flexibility. Now check this out... Google Just Completely Revamped Google+ On iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.