Check Out Michael Jordan's New $12.4 Million Mansion

Kevin Baumer
image

Photo: Jeff Realty

While everyone’s attention is focused on the supposed ‘King’ the greatest basketball player of all time has a plush new $12.4 million home.  Michael Jordan just bought a mansion in ‘The Bears Club’, devloped by Jack Nicklaus, in Jupiter, Florida. Jordan reportedly paid $4.8 million for the land, and another $7.6 million for construction of the home.  The mansion has 11 bedrooms, a guard-house, a media centre, and of course, a basketball court. 

The Bears Club is comprised of 55 residences which start at $4 million and can go for as much as $20 million.  

Check out more photos of Michael Jordan’s new home at Jeff Realty >

 

Of course if you do want more LeBron coverage, check out the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.