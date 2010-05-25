Check Out Meetup's New Free Product, "Meetup Everywhere"

Meetup cofounder and CEO Scott Heiferman has been talking up a new product the company is rolling out, called “Meetup Everywhere.”



This morning, for instance, he said, “Meetup Everywhere is better than the iPad. Coming Wednesday.” That is, Heiferman is supposed to unveil the product Wednesday during his chat at TechCrunch’s conference in New York.

But if you want to see what Meetup Everywhere is all about, you can do that today. Heiferman let a few of his pals start playing with it early, and he gave us a quick tour this morning on his iPad.

What is it? Basically a lightweight, free tool to encourage people to set up one-time Meetups around a common theme. (The Meetup Everywhere events we’ve seen so far include “Seth Godin Linchpin worldwide Meetup,” “HuffPostGreen,” and venture capitalist Fred Wilson’s “AVC Meetup.”)

The idea seems to be to get more people using Meetup to schedule and attend Meetups — this new interface provides a free, simple push — and eventually convert them to paying or sponsored customers. If you’re a developer, here’s the API, via Fred Wilson.

