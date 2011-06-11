Check Out Mark Zuckerberg’s Fancy Stationery

Check out Mark Zuckerberg’s fancy new stationery, featuring embossed paper that reads “FROM THE DESK OF MARK ZUCKERBERG, FOUNDER & CEO OF FACEBOOK.” Ben Barry, a graphic designer who works at Facebook, explains its purpose:



Mark gets a lot of mail thanking him from people with amazing personal stories made possible because of Facebook. We wanted to make something a little more personal and special for him to respond.

Do you think he actually writes letters to fans this way? A Facebook message would be more appropriate, but there’s no way to emboss your name on one of those, so I see his point.

Have you received a letter FROM THE DESK OF MARK ZUCKERBERG, FOUNDER & CEO OF FACEBOOK? Tell us about it!

