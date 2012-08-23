FOUND: Photos Of Jonah Hill And Leonardo DiCaprio At Bank Of America Working On A New Film

The New York Daily News reports that actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill were on the trading floor of Bank of America’s One Bryant Park offices yesterday shadowing employees in preparation for filming “The Wolf of Wall Street” — a movie adaptation of Jordan Belfort’s best-selling memoir directed by Martin Scorsese.



We did a quick search and found a picture of the two Hollywood hot-shots on Instagram. An anonymous source also sent us a shot.

Check them out below.

Jonah Hill (left) Leonardo DiCaprio (right)

Photo: Instagram user amandasav

Here’s another.

Photo: Business Insider source

