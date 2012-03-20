Check Out Late Billionaire Teddy Forstmann's Luxurious Hamptons Home, On Sale For $34 Million

Linette Lopez

Photo: Corcoran

We’ve been writing about the sale of Teddy Forstmann’s real estate holdings for a bit now but this is the first time we get to see pictures (h/t Curbed).Forstmann was a billionaire private equity titan, immortalised in the book Barbarians At The Gates, so we knew that when we finally saw his Hamptons property, it would be gorgeous. We weren’t disappointed.

The 6 bedroom home is on Meadow Lane (arguably the most exclusive street in the Hamptons) and boasts an ocean-side pool, two hot tubs, and a tennis court. Corcoran’s Tim Davis has the listing.

The house is 8600 sq ft

Entertain over dinner with gorgeous views

The property sits on 4 acres

Ocean views from the kitchen

The interior was designed by Bunny Williams

A light room for relaxing

This looks more like a bachelor pad

Living room overlooking the ocean

This would be a good way to make an entrance

Tall ceilings compliment the staircase

Yes, this is a championship tennis court

