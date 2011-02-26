Check Out Kobe Bryant's Concrete Slab At Grauman's Chinese Theatre

Photo: Sarah Wirk

Kobe Bryant is the first athlete to be honored outside of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and I wanted to see his concrete slab. Kobe’s footprints and handprints are being housed inside the theatre so the only way to see them is to buy a ticket for the movie or take the tour. I opted for the tour, and since I was the only one who bought a ticket, I basically had a private tour guide.



Since I had individual attention, I was able to ask plenty of questions and move through the tour and my own pace. My tour guide was very knowledgeable and even gave me a coupon to lessen my ticket price. As we started the tour, we entered the theatre and I could see the Chinese theme. **** Did you know there’s an Egyptian theatre also? I didn’t.

Immediately I beelined to the front of the theatre for the Kobe Bryant slab of concrete. Did you know that the honoree practices on three slabs before given a chance to “work on” the larger slab that will go outside? I didn’t. For Kobe’s practice ones, he only did his hands. For the official one, he did both his hands and his feet.

Kobe’s official slab with three practice slabs in the background.

Photo: Sarah Wirk

I’m not going to tell you everything I learned on the tour, because frankly I don’t remember it.Grauman’s Chinese Theatre is easily accessible by Metro. I started my trip at the 7th Street Station and took the red line to Hollywood and Highland. It cost me $3 round trip and the ride is approximately 20 minutes one-way. I’m usually not one to take public transportation, but this trip was very easy and a great way to avoid LA traffic.

