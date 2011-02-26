Check Out Kobe Bryant's Concrete Slab At Grauman's Chinese Theatre

Photo: Sarah Wirk
Kobe Bryant is the first athlete to be honored outside of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and I wanted to see his concrete slab. Kobe’s footprints and handprints are being housed inside the theatre so the only way to see them is to buy a ticket for the movie or take the tour. I opted for the tour, and since I was the only one who bought a ticket, I basically had a private tour guide.
Since I had individual attention, I was able to ask plenty of questions and move through the tour and my own pace. My tour guide was very knowledgeable and even gave me a coupon to lessen my ticket price. As we started the tour, we entered the theatre and I could see the Chinese theme. **** Did you know there’s an Egyptian theatre also? I didn’t.
Immediately I beelined to the front of the theatre for the Kobe Bryant slab of concrete. Did you know that the honoree practices on three slabs before given a chance to “work on” the larger slab that will go outside? I didn’t. For Kobe’s practice ones, he only did his hands. For the official one, he did both his hands and his feet.
Photo: Sarah Wirk
I’m not going to tell you everything I learned on the tour, because frankly I don’t remember it.Grauman’s Chinese Theatre is easily accessible by Metro. I started my trip at the 7th Street Station and took the red line to Hollywood and Highland. It cost me $3 round trip and the ride is approximately 20 minutes one-way. I’m usually not one to take public transportation, but this trip was very easy and a great way to avoid LA traffic.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.