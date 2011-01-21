Check Out The 3D Nikes Kobe Bryant Will Wear

Photo: MarqueeSole.com

Kobe Bryant will wear sneakers that literally pop during the NBA All-Star Game. Continuing its long tradition of stealing the spotlight at the NBA’s biggest events (you remember the Christmas Day Grinch shoes, don’t you?), Nike will outfit Bryant in 3D sneakers.



Granted, you’ll only be able to see the effect with 3D glasses – for $249.99, Nike is kind enough to include them with the sneakers – but the concept is awesome nonetheless.

Photo: MarqueeSole.com

Here’s one more view:

Photo: MarqueeSole.com

