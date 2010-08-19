Check Out Kim Jong-il's favourite Luxury Brands

Communist megalomaniac Kim Jong-il has a taste for luxury, known to consume 20% of North Korea’s budget each year.



But which brands does he like?

Chosun Ilbo learned from a defector he likes Omega watches, Perrier bottled water, Martell Cognag, and imported menthol cigarettes. He wears French silk and scabal, a material “popular with foreign celebrities,” and Italian Moreschi shoes. He also recently bought 160 Mercedes-Benz sedans for top officials.

The defector says Kim Jong-il was impressed when Chinese diplomats knew to his tastes: “During his visit to China in 2005, Kim Jong-il was delighted to see bottles of Perrier that Chinese officials had prepared for him and asked his aides how the Chinese knew he liked Perrier.”

Now what happens when Kim Jong-il resigns? His likely successor is known to prefer Nike and other American brands.

