Check Out Kelly Osbourne's $250K Manicure

UPDATE: Kelly Osbourne is sorry if her expensive manicure offended you.After some backlash, the E! red carpet correspondet tweeted Wednesday, “I see that my nail polish has offended some of you, however I see your point, but it was a once in a lifetime experience #MyApologies”



“Please forgive me for not regretting it,” she continued. “It made me feel like a queen!”

“Fashion Police” host Kelly Osbourne donned a lavender gown and black clutch to report live for E! on Sunday’s Emmy’s red carpet.

But Osbourne’s most expensive accessory of the night was her $250,000 manicure.

The costly nail job was thanks to a polish made of black diamonds, courtesy of Los Angeles-based jeweler Azature.

The polish contains 267 carats of crushed black diamond powder in each bottle, explaining the quarter-of-a-million-dollar price tag.

Jennifer Lopez is the only other celeb to sport such pricey nails in the past.

Osbourne revealed to E! on the red carpet, “I’ve been so scared to touch anything because its powdered black diamonds… worth $250,000 … I have not touched a thing all day.”

She also tweeted a photo of the bottle of polish, with the caption, “Absolutely sh*ting myself to have that much money on my nails!”

While only one bottle of the 267-carat nail polish was produced, other $25 versions of the fancy paint went on sale this month at LA store Fred Segal.

