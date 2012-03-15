Josh Brown's Hilarious Wall Street Tour Makes Fun Of Everything From Dick Fuld's Ego To J.P. Morgan's Yoga Habits

Many who follow the hilarious “Reformed Broker” Josh Brown on twitter and his blog may know that the financial advisor and commentator has a book out called “Backstage Wall Street.”



Today, Brown released a promotional trailer for his book, where he gives a tour of the financial district, with hilarious references to bankers buying coffee laced with mushrooms, Dick Fuld’s falling ego and the “smell” of Jon Corzine.

It’s good for an after-work laugh. Check it out—

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

